Why European drivers are opting for Chinese electric cars

John Kirkwood poses for a selfie with his car near Paston, Norfolk, England, September 27, 2023. Chinese automakers are winning over drivers as they make major inroads into Europe’s electric vehicle market, challenging long-established homegrown brands in an industry that’s key to the continent’s green energy transition. The European Union has launched an investigation into Beijing’s support for its EV industry, adding to tensions between the West and China.

This September 29, 2023, photo provided by Laima Springe-Janssen shows her posing by her electric car, from Chinese auto brand BYD, in Gelsted, Denmark. China’s EV onslaught, along with massive US clean energy funding that has drawn investment away from Europe, shows how the 27-nation bloc is caught in the middle of the global race for green technology.

British retiree John Kirkwood replaced his Volkswagen Passat three years ago with an MG5 station wagon because the £30,000 ($36,000) price tag "wiped the floor" with its nearest rival—a Kia that cost thousands more.

Chinese automakers account for only about 3 percent of Western Europe’s overall car market but 8.4 percent of the EV market, up from 6.2 percent last year and almost nothing in 2019, according to Schmidt’s data.

Beijing voiced "strong dissatisfaction" and vowed to "firmly safeguard" Chinese companies' rights. The Chinese Commerce Ministry said the EU probe is based on "subjective assumptions," lacks enough evidence and goes against World Trade Organization rules.

Aiways is focusing on Europe and Israel instead of China, where the auto market is so crowded that “we don’t think it makes sense to compete right now,” Klose said.One reason Chinese companies can offer high-quality cars at affordable prices stems from the rules to enter the Chinese market. Global automakers had to team up with local companies, providing them crucial automaking knowhow.

