Why eats awesome in Macao

“In alignment with the Macao government’s vision of diversifying visitor sources and propelling sustained economic growth, the objective of the event is to attract a greater influx of international visitors,” says David Sisk, Melco chief operating officer of Macao Resorts.One way of doing that is to highlight Macao’s appeal as a key destination for business and leisure travelers.

“It’s part of our ongoing commitment to promoting Macao’s position as a global hub for tourism and leisure. The Philippines sales office, together with our forthcoming sales offices soon to be opened in Hong Kong, Singapore and the Republic of Cyprus, will serve as platforms to showcase the unique charm of Macao to international tourists,” explains Sisk. Melco is one of Macao’s integrated resort operators awarded with the highest number of Michelin-star accolades.

We even had dinner with French chef Alain Ducasse, the only chef in history to hold 21 Michelin stars throughout his career. During that time, he set up not one but two restaurants at Morpheus — Alain Ducasse at Morpheus and Voyages by Alain Ducasse — occupying an entire floor of the hotel.

Some of the dishes presented were the signature offerings of Jade Dragon and Pearl Dragon. The collaborative menu chef Soh’s team prepared that night is how the dishes from Melco’s restaurants are prepared, “not repeating any of the ingredients and the method of cooking to create a perfect, harmonious set menu.”

This dish looks simple, but that thick, pretty green sauce where the scallop sits is a flavor bomb. It’s made with fresh Sichuan pepper so it’s hot, hot, hot!

