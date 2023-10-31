Why Annabelle Rama got emotional at son Richard Gutierrez’s contract renewal with ABS-CBN

“If you do action, you capture the male audience, kuha mo yung mga bata, and you can tell so many different stories with an action series. And you know as an actor, when you watch The Iron Heart, hindi mo naman nakakalimutan yung pagiging romantic lead mo or pagiging dramatic actor mo because you’re telling a story and all the romance and the drama are still part of that, but you’re adding the action element to it… I think the action is the plus in the storytelling.

“And I like being in that environment — (there’s) a healthy competition (among production units) but at the same time, everyone is striving to give their best show. I like that atmosphere.” “For me, dun mo makikita yung resilience ng isang company. No matter what the difficulties, the trials are, they were able to pivot and do it successfully. It wasn’t easy to do for a company like ABS-CBN but I like how resilient they are… and they were able to start a new journey and trend in our industry. I like being part of that. There’s a silver lining to all of this.”

Cory Vidanes, ABS-CBN TV production head, congratulated Richard for the success of The Iron Heart and thanked him and Annabelle for entrusting the actor’s career to ABS-CBN. Richard Gutierrez has signed another three-year contract with ABS-CBN. He will now be under the management of the Kapamilya talent management arm, Star Magic. He confirmed that his upcoming project will continue to revolve around action.

“So Richard and Tita Annabelle, thank you for your love and loyalty, we will be forever grateful. Richard, we are looking forward to many more meaningful stories to tell audiences, Filipino and non-Filipino, with you.”

