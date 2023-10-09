WHO Urges China to Take Measures to Reduce Respiratory Illness Risk

The World Health Organization has urged people in China to follow measures to reduce the risk of respiratory illness and has requested more information about a reported spike in cases among children. Northern areas of the country have seen an increase in influenza-like illness since mid-October. The WHO has made an official request to China for detailed information on the increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children.





PhilstarNews » / 🏆 1. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Mental health is a universal human right': World Mental Health Day 2023In a world where the pace of life is ever-increasing, and now, with great concern, the worry of war overseas, and the demands of daily existence seem to multiply by the minute, mental health has become a pressing global concern.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Philippine Mental Health Association raises alarm over mental health crisis in the countryThe Philippine Mental Health Association, Inc. (PMHA) on Monday raised the alarm over the ‘rising epidemic of mental health crisis’ in the country

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Health workers tuloy ang hiling na maibigay ang health allowancePatuloy na nananawagan ang grupo ng mga health worker na maibigay na sa kanila ang nakabinbin pa ring health emergency allowance.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

‘Mental health ng health workers dapat ding bantayan’Ilang nagsusulong ng kalusugang pangkaisipan ang nakararamdam na tila sila ang naiwan sa atensiyong kailangan para rito.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Health workers seek more mental health aidA group of health workers is appealing for a government program that would regularly address their mental health concerns.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

World Health OrganizationRAPPLER | Philippine & World News | Investigative Journalism | Data | Civic Engagement | Public Interest

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »