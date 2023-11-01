WHO says thousands in Gaza need medical help

Palestinian health ministry ambulances cross the gate to enter the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip before crossing into Egypt on November 1, 2023. (MOHAMMED ABED/AFP) The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says nearly 8,800 people have been killed since the war with Israel erupted. The death toll includes more than 3,600 children, while more than 22,000 people have been wounded.

"It has fully equipped resuscitation and intensive care facilities, and a range of surgical teams to manage severe injuries, including major trauma and burns," the organisation said.While welcoming the first evacuations, the WHO said that within the Gaza Strip,"thousands of seriously injured civilians" were in need of treatment.

"These patients must be able to have sustained access to health care inside Gaza. Hospitals and other health facilities must be protected from bombardment and military use," the UN health agency said.

