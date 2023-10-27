WHO says AI can transform healthcareif understood properly

Geneva, Switzerland­—Artificial Intelligence has the potential to transform health treatment but rapid roll-out without fully understanding how AI performs could end up harming patients, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

The United Nations’ health agency issued a new publication detailing some of the main regulatory considerations on AI for health, so that authorities can build or adapt their guidance on using it. The WHO said AI could strengthen clinical trials, improve medical diagnosis and treatment and supplement medical knowledge and skills.

However, the WHO added that AI is being rapidly deployed, sometimes without a proper understanding of how such technologies perform, "which could either benefit or harm end-users", both patients and professionals alike.

“This new guidance will support countries to regulate AI effectively, to harness its potential, whether in treating cancer or detecting tuberculosis, while minimising the risks,” he added.

