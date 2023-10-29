Who’s afraid of big bad AI?

I no longer attend writers’ conferences and festivals that often, believing that younger writers would benefit more from each other’s companionship and encouragement, but I made an exception last week for the 66th Congress of the Philippine PEN, as a gesture of solidarity with that organization which has bravely fought to defend freedom of speech where it is threatened all over the world.
Not surprisingly, the panel on “The Filipino Writer and AI” – composed of Dominic Ligot, Clarissa Militante, Joselito D. Delos Reyes and Aimee Morales, and moderated by Jenny Alcasid – expressed many of the anxieties brought on by the entry of AI into the classroom, the workplace and everyday life: plagiarism and the loss of originality, the loss of jobs, indeterminate authorship and the lack of liability for AI-produced work.
Let’s not forget, Ligot said, that all AI works with (in the literary, journalistic and academic sphere) is words. It may have a scary ability to amass, analyze and re-integrate these words, but it lacks the other elements that contribute vitally to creativity: emotion, inspiration, insight (and, may I add, the power of abstraction, the kind of conceptual leap that, say, stimulated modernism in art and literature from the rubble of the First World War). headtopics.com
What separates human creation from AI, he emphasized, could be summed up in three things: agency, inspiration and liability. Humans make sense of their experience and act on their thoughts and feelings accordingly; they draw on their experience to imagine new possibilities. And lastly, we are liable for what we make, do and say, for which we have both legal and moral responsibility, while an AI-driven car does not, even if kills someone on the road.
And just out of curiosity, to see what AI can do now for and to the Filipino writer, I gave ChatGPT this prompt: “Write me a sentence in the style of Nick Joaquin about a man grieving over the loss of the woman he loved.” This is what the program came up with: headtopics.com
