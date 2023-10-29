Who’s afraid of big bad AI?

I no longer attend writers’ conferences and festivals that often, believing that younger writers would benefit more from each other’s companionship and encouragement, but I made an exception last week for the 66th Congress of the Philippine PEN, as a gesture of solidarity with that organization which has bravely fought to defend freedom of speech where it is threatened all over the world.

Not surprisingly, the panel on “The Filipino Writer and AI” – composed of Dominic Ligot, Clarissa Militante, Joselito D. Delos Reyes and Aimee Morales, and moderated by Jenny Alcasid – expressed many of the anxieties brought on by the entry of AI into the classroom, the workplace and everyday life: plagiarism and the loss of originality, the loss of jobs, indeterminate authorship and the lack of liability for AI-produced work.

Let’s not forget, Ligot said, that all AI works with (in the literary, journalistic and academic sphere) is words. It may have a scary ability to amass, analyze and re-integrate these words, but it lacks the other elements that contribute vitally to creativity: emotion, inspiration, insight (and, may I add, the power of abstraction, the kind of conceptual leap that, say, stimulated modernism in art and literature from the rubble of the First World War). headtopics.com

What separates human creation from AI, he emphasized, could be summed up in three things: agency, inspiration and liability. Humans make sense of their experience and act on their thoughts and feelings accordingly; they draw on their experience to imagine new possibilities. And lastly, we are liable for what we make, do and say, for which we have both legal and moral responsibility, while an AI-driven car does not, even if kills someone on the road.

And just out of curiosity, to see what AI can do now for and to the Filipino writer, I gave ChatGPT this prompt: “Write me a sentence in the style of Nick Joaquin about a man grieving over the loss of the woman he loved.” This is what the program came up with: headtopics.com

China escalating its bullying in West Philippine Sea?WHEN the attention of the international community was focused on the pandemic, China escalated its bullying tactics in the South China Sea, preventing rival claimants from exploiting the living and non-living resources of the sea they are entitled to under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) despite China's claims being completely... Read more ⮕

Philippine Eagles namataang nagliligawan up in the sky!Nakuhanan ng Philippine Eagle Foundation ang dalawang pares ng Philippine Eagle na tila nagliligawan sa Mt. Apo at Bukidnon. Read more ⮕

Philippine Airlines apologizes to Vice GandaPhilippine Airlines (PAL) has apologized to Vice Ganda after the 'It's Showtime' host aired his frustrations about the alleged overbooked flight. Read more ⮕

– the Philippine carabao or the Chinese panda bear?The question we ask – is it the carabao poking the panda bear, or the other way around? Clearly, the two incidents prove who the “poker” is. Read more ⮕

Meet Grzegorz Nowak: New musical director of the Philippine Philharmonic OrchestraThis year, on the 39th concert season of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO), a new music director—in the person of seasoned Polish conductor Grzegorz Nowak—took over. If one is to judge by Nowak’s two latest engagements with the PPO, one can say the national orchestra has finally found a star conductor. Read more ⮕

Philippine aquatics community urged to foster cooperationThe Philippine aquatics community can now enjoy peace and harmony as the legality issues raised against the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI), headed by President Michael ‘Miko’ Vargas and Secretary-General Eric Buhain, have been resolved through recognition from the World Aquatics (WA) and the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC). Read more ⮕