WHO asks China for more data on respiratory illnesses

The World Health Organization has asked China for more data on respiratory illnesses spreading in the north of the country, urging people to take steps to reduce the risk of infection. Northern China has reported an increase in 'influenza-like illness' since mid-October when compared to the same period in the previous three years, the WHO said.

'WHO has made an official request to China for detailed information on an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children,' the UN health body said in a statement on Wednesday





