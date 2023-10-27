​​Whisky Live Manila returns to Makati Shangri-La

MB LifestyleThe most anticipated event in the whisky aficionado's calendar, Whisky Live Manila, is set to mark its return this year with an unforgettable celebration on Oct. 27 to 28 at the newly reopened Makati Shangri-La. Promising an elevated experience that transcends expectations, this annual international whisky tasting event is poised to captivate discerning and affluent circles, young professionals, and aspiring whisky enthusiasts alike.

Since its inaugural year in 2016, Whisky Live Manila has been an unparalleled showcase of the world's finest whisky brands, united under one roof. Over the years, it has carved a reputation as the premier destination for connoisseurs and novices alike to sample an unparalleled selection of top-notch whiskies, curated with precision and passion.

Whisky Live's illustrious journey began as a local tribute to the whisky industry. Today, it stands as a global phenomenon, with representation in 20 countries and shows in 40 different cities, thanks to its visionary owner, Paragraph Publishing in London. With its extensive reach, Whisky Live has emerged as the largest sponsor of whisky festivals worldwide. headtopics.com

This year's milestone celebration promises an experience like never before, as Whisky Live Manila takes center stage boasting an array of tantalizing offerings, including an exclusive VIP section, cutting-edge masterclasses, and workshops that delve deep into the world of whisky.

Attendees can expect to be enthralled by a selection of top-notch whiskies from esteemed producers, with a spectrum of flavors and aromas that cater to every palate. Distilleries are poised to bring their crème de la crème, including brand ambassadors, master blenders, master distillers, and distillery managers, adding an extra layer of prestige to an already distinguished affair. headtopics.com

For those seeking a truly immersive experience, VIP tickets afford early entry and coveted access to rare and exclusive whiskies, creating an intimate setting for discerning collectors and enthusiasts to connect with the luminaries of the whisky world.

