When was the last time you looked up to a sky full of stars?

Starlight a real environmental bonus, whose protection and development can allow the existence of different forms of tourism that aim to be just as sustainable.

A GUIDE FROM ABOVE Mayans used constellations for orienting their temples. Photo above shows a temple based in Tikal, Guatemala During the latter part of lockdown, when people were finally allowed to leave their homes and freely walk around the village, I would go out at night, luxuriating in the neon-esque electric blue-colored sky that reminded me of the hues found in paintings of the Mabini Art Movement (1950s to 1970s). As a child I remember being driven along the streets of Ermita.

In their paper “Half the Park is Dark,” Bruno Charlier et al pointed out the benefits of “dark night skies.” Expanding its scope and acknowledging its importance, the paper presented “starlight as a real environmental bonus, whose protection and development can allow the existence of different forms of tourism that aim to be just as sustainable.” There is logic in wanting to protect the dark night skies. headtopics.com

PAST WONDERS A stone relief from the Panay Church along with assorted everyday vessels on display at the church's museum Pan-ay, eight kilometers east of Roxas City, is one of the oldest towns in the Philippines. Founded by the Augustinians in 1581, it was the second Spanish settlement established after Cebu.

Young stars shine at the SM Little Stars 2023 Grand FinalsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Young stars shine at the SM Little Stars 2023 Grand FinalsCalabarzon proudly produces two grand prize winners in the recently concluded SM Little Stars 2023 Grand Finals. Read more ⮕

Agencies deny BTS, other K-pop stars involved in drugsSeveral K-pop companies, including the one that manages supergroup BTS, dispelled on Thursday rumors that their artists are involved in drug cases. Read more ⮕

Creamline bench pummels Gerflor; Akari young stars step up in win over Farm FreshCreamline extends its rotation all the way to prospects Lorie Bernardo and the debuting Bea Bonafe in the rout of lowly Gerflor, while Akari earns its first-ever franchise winning streak Read more ⮕

Platform launched to protect Thai stars Freen, Becky from online harassmentAn online platform has been launched to protect Thai stars Freen Sarocha and Becky Armstrong from malicious rumors and online harassment. Read more ⮕

Travel agency-to-the-stars shares nuggets leading to 12-year successAs the pulse of travel beats stronger, seven in 10 Filipinos are gearing up for overseas adventures, according to a recent study by GrabAds. Read more ⮕