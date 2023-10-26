In 2017, GN Chan ventured on the idea of cocktails on the road, serving up unique cocktail and dining experiences in a yellow vintage VW camper van that he and Faye Chen drove across the US.

It’s a dream enough to be a bartender, but what more to be a bartenders’ bartender at the world’s second best bar, based on the Perrier-sponsored World’s 50 Best Bars, which was revealed recently in Singapore, the first time the unveiling was held outside of Europe since it started in 2009?GN Chan is the man.

This year, Simone and Marc have the number one spot on the bar list of William Reed’s World’s 50 Best, but GN is on top of the world as the bartenders’ bartender. He was chosen by the most exacting of judges—his peers. His fellow bartenders across the planet on the 50 Best 2023 list were asked to put forward the name of the one bartender who pushed the limits of what it meant to be a great bartender and his was the name they pushed. headtopics.com

GN Chan’s approach to crafting cocktails has been described as refreshing, his dedication to his vision unwavering, and his personal warmth infectious. “He has established Double Chicken Please as one of the most exciting bar concepts in the world,” says William Drew, director of content for The World’s 50 Best Bars.

No surprise, indeed! GN majored in industrial design in college. But in his early years, when a business deal went kaput, he took to the streets, where he worked as a magician. His turn on the road was sparked by a chance encounter with a flair bartender while he was doing his magic gigs on the streets. Mixology to him was an accidental affair, to which he surrendered boldly, leaving his native Taiwan in 2011—he was born in Tainan City as Chia-An Chan—for New York. headtopics.com

