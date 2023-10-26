What we know so far about EXO’s Chen’s very private wedding

Kim Jong-dae, or Chen from K-pop boy group EXO, finally got married. It was held last Oct. 22, 2023 at Lotte Signiel in Seoul, Korea.

Their beautiful wedding was graced by their loved ones, including family and friends, as well as members of EXO such as Kai, Sehun, Xiu Min, D.O, and Baekhyun. To maintain Chen's wife's privacy, only a few photos and videos were taken during the intimate ceremony. Some guests decided to share small glimpses of these moments online.In a photo shared by an account, Chen's wedding venue was beautifully decorated with white roses, floral ceilings, and candles, creating a dreamy atmosphere.

Taking a closer look, the EXO vocalist wore a black tuxedo and trousers for the wedding ceremony. As for the reception, Chen sported a white tuxedo set, complete with a black bow tie. Although there are limited online photos available, one aspect that stood out from the wedding is the bride's attire. For the ceremony, Chen's non-celebrity wife opted for a corset bodice wedding gown with a glittery design. Later, for the reception, she switched to a flowy dress in a shade of violet.Chen performed"Best Love" at his wedding, a song he sang for his wife in the K-drama It's Okay, and That's Love. headtopics.com

