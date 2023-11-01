What was Heidi Klum for Halloween this year? See her 2023 costume

Klum capped her resplendent costume off by having her husband, Tom Kaulitz, accompany her dressed as her egg. Heidi Klum, left, and husband Tom Kaulitz arrive at her 22nd annual Halloween party at Marquee on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Klum’s party has been a staple of the spooky season for more than two decades, drawing a host of celebrities since its first iteration in 2000. The German-born supermodel typically undergoes hours of makeup, emerging in past years as Fiona from “Shrek,” Jessica Rabbit from “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” and “A lot of planning goes into it,” she said. “First you have to have an idea. And the idea for me was to do something with many, many people.

Klum called herself in costume “he” — proving the model did her research as male peacocks have elaborate tail feathers while the females have shorter, duller tails.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANILATIMES: Kids dress up as Chot Reyes, Manny Pacquiao for HalloweenMANILA, Philippines: Several children have dressed up as sports personalities during the Halloween season.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: ‘Wemby’ as Slenderman, Giannis is Hulk as NBA stars dress up for HalloweenThe NBA’s No. 1 one overall pick Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs had the perfect costume for Halloween.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: In photos: Celebrities as gods, goddesses at Opulence Halloween BallRaymond Gutierrez's Opulence Halloween Ball returned with a bang as celebrities graced the event held in Marquis Events Place in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig last night.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: IN PHOTOS: How Filipino celebrities dressed up for Halloween 2023Which Halloween look is your favorite?

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Halloween 2023: Celebrity kids as Darna, Maleficent, Snow White and moreCelebrity kids once again lit up social media with their cuteness and costumes this Halloween.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Halloween hits Hollywood strike as actors boycott Barbie costumesGeneric ghosts and vague vampires haunted the Hollywood picket lines this Halloween, as striking actors tried to scare studio bosses by refusing to dress up as any of their famous characters.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕