Whether it be for the home, self-care and everything else in between, making that simple and conscious decision to adopt a greener lifestyle is making that first big step in the fight against climate change.

At SM Home, you can find green home essentials which are reasonably priced, and sustainably sourced using eco-friendly materials. Looking for furniture? SM Home has a collection of carefully curated furniture handcrafted and designed by local enterprises, which supports livelihood of Filipino artisans.

“We are proud of SM Home’s Green Finds portfolio such as the Bamboo linens, which are popular with our customers”, said Janice Yang, SM Home Business Unit Head. To take care of cleaning the house, parents can buy organic cleaners that tackle dirt with eco-friendly ingredients, ensuring a healthier home for your family while embracing sustainable practices. headtopics.com

“Sustainability starts with conscious choices. With ACE Express at SM Store, intentional shopping becomes a seamless experience. Our Green Finds empower you to shop with a purpose, creating a lasting impact on our planet’s well-being,” said ACE Hardware Business Unit Head Bernardo Ong.

“Whether it be for their every self-care routine or for gifting this holiday season, I am sure they will find something here,” said Sharon Decapia, AVP for Marketing, PR & Sustainability, Watsons Philippines headtopics.com

“Our clean flake labels reflect the imperfect shapes, natural colors and sizes of our wonderful ingredients. What’s more, our packaging is made of 100 percent recycled plastic,’” said Emily Koa, Marketing Head of Body Shop.

You will find some green gift suggestions from Kultura at the SM Store such as reusable stainless-steel tumblers and bamboo made flasks containing utensils. You can do your part in helping save the environment by being more intentional in your purchases this season. headtopics.com

