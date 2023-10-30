What’s a Singapore-style mall, anyway?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

It was the public relations (PR) manager of the mall who described it as such, when she gave a sneak peek of the supermall to the Sto. Tomas City local chief executive prior to its opening on Friday, October 27.(This is SM’s first modern, Singapore-style mall. Its architectural design is like we’re in Changi Airport.)What the PR manager was referring to are some of the pillars of SM City Sto.

GREENS. Plants adorn parts of the waterfall-like pillars of SM City Sto. Tomas Batangas, giving it a “Singapore feel.”Some readers pointed out a key difference between the two. Reader Eddie Theman said, “Another box-type mall with no trees (only artificial plants).” Another reader, Jolo Torrente, who apparently had already been to the mall, said, “Not enough greens on roof deck.” headtopics.com

The study used natural language processing algorithms to assess what were the most talked about in the posts in order to determine the most popular destinations. Read the full article here:Most of the comments on the “Singapore-style mall,” however, are sarcastic and humorous, with readers pointing out the advantages in Singapore’s transport infrastructure.

,” said Isiah John, referring to Metro Manila’s busy highway, Epifanio delos Santos or EDSA. (Singapore-style but traffic is EDSA-style)Ang maganda sa malls sa Singapore ay integrated ang mga MRT/LRT pati bus terminal sa loob ng mall na very commuter-friendly. headtopics.com

SM Prime’s 83 malls as of mid-2023 had an average daily pedestrian traffic of 3.4 million people. The country’s urban parks, on the other hand, are often crowded only when there are religious gatherings, concerts, and during political upheavals when protests are aplenty.

What can Filipinos expect on BSKE on Monday?Five years after the 2018 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, Filipinos will once again select a new set of village and youth officials on Monday, Oct. 30. What can they expect on Election Day? Read more ⮕

After 5-year wait, Filipinos vote for new set of barangay, SK leadersThe nationwide election offers the public a chance to replace their leaders – or give them a fresh mandate – at the barangay, the smallest unit of government in the Philippines Read more ⮕

Bong Go emphasizes importance of proper nutrition among FilipinosSenator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, emphasized that proper nutrition is a fundamental aspect of healing and maintaining overall health especially for patients and those in the medical community. Read more ⮕

92m Filipinos to cast vote for brgy, SK pollsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Security forces on alert as Filipinos vote in barangay pollsBarangay elections are supposed to be held every three years, but the last vote was in 2018. Read more ⮕

91M Filipinos vote in village, youth pollsSECURITY forces were on high alert across the Philippines on Monday as about 91 million people voted for their village leaders following months of deadly poll-related violence. Read more ⮕