This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.By now, you might have already heard of the phrase “net zero,” as corporations and countries make their own commitment to fight climate change. Net zero means that these groups are aiming to neutralize their greenhouse gas emissions – which largely includes carbon dioxide – by removing an equal amount of emissions from the atmosphere as the amount being produced.

In the Philippines and elsewhere, super typhoons have been more devastating in recent years due to the climate’s disrupted patterns. Storms become stronger as they, turning into super typhoons before they hit land. To share insights on this and other climate-related phenomena, clean energy company First Gen partnered with TikTok personality Raymor Cuevas:Once we lessen our carbon emissions, we can mitigate the effects of climate change such as catastrophic weather changes.

There is much work to be done to reach this future, and nations must collectively gun for more ambitious decarbonization goals instead ofThe country has been included in an Asian Development Bank (ADB) initiative to create an energy transition mechanism which aims toand increase investments in renewable energy. It has already banned the construction of new coal plants and is actively creating incentives for those investing in renewable energy. headtopics.com

In the private sector, companies like First Gen are also making moves to explore cleaner energy sources like geothermal, hydro, wind, solar, and other sources to push forward a decarbonized future for the Philippines. Through geothermal, hydro, sunlight, wind, and natural gas, First Gen provides clean and renewable power for a decarbonized and regenerative future.

Read more:

rapplerdotcom »

What Bangko Sentral’s interest rate hike means for consumers and the economyRate hikes make credit more expensive with the goal of controlling inflation, but this also means people and businesses have less money to spend, potentially slowing down the economy Read more ⮕

By all means, let’s elevate teachers’ statusSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

2023 barangay electionsELECTIONS are again upon us. It means there is a frenzy for getting a government position of power, for which there are already a number of killings of candidates, as well as violations of election rules, from premature campaigning to posting election materials in forbidden places, even vote-buying, to candidates with innate disqualifications, i.e. Read more ⮕

House bill seeks to simplify VAT refund scheme for firmsTHE House Committee on Ways and Means is now working on a proposal that will address challenges as well as “enhance” the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act. While CREATE has achieved “notable successes,” Albay Rep. Read more ⮕

GT-R Next: Nissan reveals Hyper Force EV conceptHyper Force: Nissan's future GT-R will be all electric Read more ⮕