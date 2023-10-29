What can Filipinos expect on BSKE on Monday?

– Five years after the 2018 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), Filipinos will once again select a new set of village and youth officials on Monday, Oct. 30. What can they expect on Election Day?

The elections were supposed to take place in December 2022. However, in October last year, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed into law, arguing that the power to postpone elections on a nationwide basis rested only with the Congress, not the Commission on Elections (Comelec); and that the law infringed on freedom of suffrage.the Office of the Solicitor General’s motion to reconsider its ruling declaring the BSKE postponement law unconstitutional.

Over 92 million voters are expected to participate, according to the Comelec. As of September 2023, the Philippine Statistics Authority recorded 42,001 barangays, which are the country's smallest administrative division, across the nation.

A gun ban was implemented at the start of the election period on Aug. 28 and will last until Nov. 29. One day before the BSKE, all campaigning activities were banned, and a liquor ban was also implemented nationwide until after the end of the polls, pursuant to Comelec Resolution No. 10924.

The casting of votes will promptly begin at 7 a.m. and will run until 3 p.m. on Monday. Registered voters must proceed to their respective precincts, which can be found through the Comelec's website.Once inside the poll area, voters must avoid the following: bringing their ballot and corresponding secrecy folder outside the precinct, speaking to anyone else inside the premises, defacing or erasing any print from the ballot, and disrupting the election proper.

