What Bangko Sentral’s interest rate hike means for consumers and the economy

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Because Thursday’s rate hike didn’t come during a scheduled meeting, it’s called off-cycle. This off-cycle rate hike is significant because prior to it, the central bank had maintained its key policy rate at 6.25%again for the second straight month in September, the BSP decided to already raise rates, instead of waiting for its upcoming November 16 monetary policy meeting.

“Rate hikes are designed to slow economic growth by making loans more expensive. A policy rate increase would make it more difficult to access financing, which could lead to slower business expansion and job creation. This is by design,” ING Bank Manila senior economist Nicholas Mapa told Rappler. headtopics.com

“If we all think inflation will be high in the future – for example, next year – this may result in behavior that will simply reinforce the increase in prices even further,” Mapa said. Why? If the general expectation is that prices will still be high, then businesses might start raising prices now in anticipation of higher inflation next year, which only reinforces and causes inflation to go up.

Managing inflation expectations could then help the BSP steer the economy toward a stable 2024 inflation path. With the rate hike, the central bank expects headline inflation to return to around 3% beyond July 2024. The government’s target range for inflation is 2% to 4%.For consumers, the BSP rate hike will mean that they’ll have to pay higher interest on their loans. Credit, in general, will also be more difficult and expensive to come by. headtopics.com

