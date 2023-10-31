Wha’ happen to you, Mr. Shooli asks Pinoys

In 1946 right after the War, Shooli recalled, the Philippine economy was second only to Japan’s. It had a national airline. Indonesians, Malaysians, Vietnamese who wanted to become doctors studied at UST. For agriculture and animal husbandry they went to IRRI and UP.

Unable to sleep, Shooli kept asking the flight steward where they were flying over: Alaska, Arabia, etc. Hours later his seatmate stuck a hand out the porthole and said they must be in Manila. How did he know? His wristwatch got snatched.

“May export ang Pilipino. Export niyo si nanay, export niyo si tatay, export niyo si ate at kuya – OFW. Ang kanila kinikita pampalutang sa economy. Tawag sa kanila ‘mga bagong bayani.’ But at what sacrifice? Minsan bagong bayani niyo umuuwi sa Pilipinas nasa kabaong; pinatay ng employer. Minsan umuuwi sila sa sirang pamilya. Kasi walang hanapbuhay sa Philippines.

“Eighty-percent Christian daw Pilipino. Pero may pulitiko diyan sabi, ‘who is this stupid God?’ He called your God stupid, wala kayo imik. OK lang? “Sabi ko sa kanya, galing-galing niyo, politika hanapbahay ng pamilya niyo. ‘Yong aso mo na lang walang pwesto ah.’ Sagot niya, ‘Hoy wag mo malitiin aso namin, barangay chairman ‘yan.’”

The idea has long been talked about, suggested and promoted by various individuals and groups, particularly former secretary Manny Piñol, but nobody in government or Malacañang was willing to pick up...

As of last week’s count, the Department of Health reported there have been more than 150,000 cases of influenza-like illness recorded nationwide.

