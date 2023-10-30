Western Visayas top cop calls for timely reporting of election violations

The Police Regional Office (PRO) 6 (Western Visayas) has called for the timely reporting of election violations, particularly on vote buying. PRO-6 Director, Brig. Gen. Sidney N. Villaflor, said at a press briefing on Saturday that responding to cases of vote buying “boils down to informants” as he assumed all municipalities and barangays have active hotlines to “provide timely reporting.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) provided 1,874 troops, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has 212 personnel, and there is also augmentation from other security forces. They also have reactionary forces ready for deployment in case the classification of a certain area is elevated. About 172 barangays in Western Visayas are classified as election areas of concern – three are in the red category, all based in Negros Occidental; 163 in orange; and six in yellow.

