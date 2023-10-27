West Philippine Sea tops US-PH agenda in Asean defense meet in Jakarta

The Defense department, in a statement revealed that Austin called up Secretary Teodoro on Friday, highlighting US' unrelenting commitment in the WPS following China's 'dangerous and reckless maneuver' to block the resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal.'Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin 3rd and Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr spoke today.

Secretary Austin reinforced US support for the Philippines following the PRC Coast Guard and maritime militia's dangerous obstruction of a Philippine resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal on October 22,' the statement said.China attempted to block civilian boats Unaiza May 1 and Unaiza May 2, along with Philippine Coast Guard ships, on a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal resulting in a collision.

