West Philippine Sea Contributes Significantly to Philippines' Fisheries Output

Contrary to the statement of former President Rodrigo Duterte that the West Philippine Sea (WPS) offers but a tiny amount of catch to Filipino fisherfolk, the disputed waters account for a sizable portion of the country’s commercial fisheries output. on the Apollo Quiboloy-owned SMNI TV station on Nov. 6, 2023.

He was asked to comment on the “verbal sparring” between Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela and retired Chinese senior Air Force Colonel Zhou Bo, senior fellow of the Center for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University, China in a Zhou, reacting to a virtual presentation by Tarriela, called the Filipinos barbarians, citing the killing in 2000 of a Chinese fisherman by the PCG and another one from Taiwan in 2013. Tarriela shot back, saying the Philippines abides by international rules-based order. He said the videos and images he presented to the international community showed who really are barbari





