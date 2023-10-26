‘Wemby’ scores 15 points in NBA debut but Spurs fall to Mavs in opener

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama brings the ball up against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, on Wednesday.Wembanyama made his NBA debut with the Spurs against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night and made an immediate splash.

That six points was all the scoring for Wembanyama in the first three quarters as he was slowed by foul trouble. But he provided a glimpse of his outstanding skill by scoring nine points in the fourth quarter and finished with 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting (3 for 5 from long distance), with five rebounds, two assists and a block in more than 23 minutes in a 126-119 loss to the Mavericks.

“How can I deny that,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said prior to Wednesday’s game. “It’s pretty obvious. Victor’s had a lot of attention pointed toward him for a very long time and that’s not going to change. Fortunately for us, he’s a really mature, prioritized young man that knows what he wants. He’s already a pro.” headtopics.com

Dubbed “The Extraterrestrial” by Nike, Wembanyama has been astounding with his otherworldly play. In preseason action, he blocked 3-point shots with his 8-foot wingspan and Euro-stepped from the free throw line to the rim for a dunk in two strides without a dribble.

The Spurs have won five NBA championships and had numerous stars, yet nobody has received this kind of attention. Wembanyama’s jerseys and T-shirts dominate the stands. Jerseys from Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan and Tony Parker were worn by fans during the Big Three Era, but Wembanyama is the clear darling of a city desperate for its sixth NBA title — even after failing to make the playoffs the last four seasons. headtopics.com

