Wembanyama, Spurs stun Phoenix in last-gasp thriller

But a thrilling duel in Phoenix was turned on its head by San Antonio in the fourth quarter, who outscored the Suns 33-19 in the final frame to secure victory. The 7ft 4in (2.24m) tall teenager then tipped in a dunk to make it a one-point game with seven seconds remaining.

There was still time for Durant to launch an attempted buzzer-beater, but his shot missed to leave San Antonio celebrating their first road win of the season. The youngster from Paris revealed he had been determined not to be overawed by lining up against one of his NBA idols in Durant, who finished with 26 points to lead the Phoenix scoring.“Sometimes I want to think like ‘This is a guy I’ve watched for 10 years, like my idol’. But I’ve got to lock in because I know he’s going to try and step on me the whole game. So I don’t care he’s my idol.”“It just happened so fast,” Durant said. “I should have held on to it.

“How patient I am? As patient as we need to be. I’m new here,” he said. “I don’t know yet what it takes to win a championship but I’m eager to find out and make the sacrifices.

