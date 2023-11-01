Wembanyama, Spurs stun Phoenix in last-gasp thriller

French prodigy Wembanyama, the No. 1 NBA Draft pick, played a crucial role in the comeback, with a jump shot from 15 feet making it a three-point game with 49 seconds left on the clock. The decisive play, however, came from forward Keldon Johnson, who wrestled the ball away from a stunned Durant before driving to the basket for a layup that handed San Antonio their first lead of the game with just two seconds remaining.

"It wasn't our prettiest game but we're learning every day and we're on the right path," the 19-year-old Wembanyama told broadcaster TNT after the win."We made a gazillion mistakes -- but it's a game of mistakes. And so does every team," Popovich said.'Eager to sacrifice' Johnson led the Spurs scoring with 27 points, while Wembanyama also had eight rebounds and four blocks.

Wembanyama, who arrived in the NBA declaring he hoped to help San Antonio become championship contenders once again, added that the team's transformation would require patience. "The good thing is I have total trust in my organization and my coach so you know, it's going to take time."In Los Angeles, the Clippers hosted the Orlando Magic with new recruit James Harden in the building following his blockbuster trade from the Philadelphia 76ers.

