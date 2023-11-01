Wembanyama, Spurs stun Phoenix in last-gasp thriller

But a thrilling duel in Phoenix was turned on its head by San Antonio in the fourth quarter, who outscored the Suns 33-19 in the final frame to secure victory. The 7ft 4in (2.24m) tall teenager then tipped in a dunk to make it a one-point game with seven seconds remaining.

There was still time for Durant to launch an attempted buzzer-beater, but his shot missed to leave San Antonio celebrating their first road win of the season. The youngster from Paris revealed he had been determined not to be overawed by lining up against one of his NBA idols in Durant, who finished with 26 points to lead the Phoenix scoring."Sometimes I want to think like 'This is a guy I've watched for 10 years, like my idol'. But I've got to lock in because I know he's going to try and step on me the whole game. So I don't care he's my idol.""It just happened so fast," Durant said.

"How patient I am? As patient as we need to be. I'm new here," he said."I don't know yet what it takes to win a championship but I'm eager to find out and make the sacrifices.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Wembanyama, Johnson clutch as Spurs stun Suns in epic comebackVictor Wembanyama scores back-to-back buckets down the stretch, while Keldon Johnson delivers the game-winner as the Spurs storm back from a 20-point deficit to beat the Suns

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: ‘Wemby’ as Slenderman, Giannis is Hulk as NBA stars dress up for HalloweenThe NBA’s No. 1 one overall pick Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs had the perfect costume for Halloween.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Phoenix negotiates sale-leaseback deal with BDO to restructure debtPhoenix Petroleum and BDO announced that the two parties had negotiated a sale-leaseback agreement to restructure PNX’s outstanding debt.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: A developing battle to watchThe 2023-2024 NBA season had its first week with some good games, with the Western Conference still having the most number of contending teams, particularly the Phoenix Suns, the Golden State Warriors, the LA Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and the defending champions Denver Nuggets.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: Seager stars with 2-run HR, Rangers gets 2-1 lead over D-backs in World SeriesPHOENIX — Corey Seager smashed a homer that rocketed off his bat at a speed few other mortals can match. Then he made a sliding stop and started a double play in the eighth inning that might have saved the game. The star shortstop is once again playing at a different level in October.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: Diesel, kerosene prices cut by ₱1.25/liter, gas up P0.45In separate advisories, gasoline prices will go up by P0.45 per liter. Diesel and kerosene prices, meanwhile, will go down by P1.25 per liter and P1.20 per liter, respectively. Petron, Shell, Caltex, Total, Unioil, Phoenix, PTT, Seaoil, Jetti will implement their price adjustments at 6 a.m. of October 31.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕