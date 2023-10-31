wegotmail: Reelected, newbie BSKE winners urged to implement laws well

As Chairperson of the House Committee on the Welfare of Children, I believe that moving forward, the SK should do more than just basketball paliga, pageants, and talent shows. Their youthful energies and talents could be channeled to championing child care and protection, LGBTQIA rights, anti-hazing programs, mental health programs, and addressing juvenile delinquency and unemployment.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLINE: #wegotmail: October 30 should be judgment day against incompetent, corrupt, and unjust candidatesThe Supreme Court has set strict criteria for postponing elections, which must be followed in order to ensure the validity of any future laws or rules postponing elections.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: ‘BSKE 2023: peaceful despite cases of violence’The wRap's highlights: BSKE 2023, Matthew Perry, SEVENTEEN

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: WATCH: Marcos congratulates BSKE winnersWATCH: Marcos congratulates BSKE winners

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: WATCH: Vice President Sara Duterte casts vote for BSKEWATCH: Vice President Sara Duterte casts vote for BSKE

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: ‘Harassment’ of BSKE candidate in Dumanjug under investigationSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Some voters prefer mall precincts after pilot testing for BSKEVoters who were able to cast their votes in malls would like to see mall voting again in the next elections.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕