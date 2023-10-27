'We want to be brave': Filipinas aim to be aggressors vs mighty Matildas

MANILA, Philippines – Energized by a convincing 4-1 win over Chinese Taipei on Thursday, Filipinas head coach Mark Torcaso has no doubt his girls will throw everything but the kitchen sink against their foes.

“It was pretty surprising in the way that defended against Australia, obviously, it’s expected but you know they found a way to score two goals so they got the three points and that’s all that really matters in the end for them,” said Torcaso in a media availability on Friday.

The Filipinas are in no way unfamiliar with the challenge of facing a top team, coming off the Asian Games in China where they faced Top 20 teams in South Korea and Japan. They also had experience against the likes of New Zealand (26th), Switzerland (21st), and Norway (13th) in the World Cup. headtopics.com

“We wanna accept and take this challenge of playing against a top side and just give the girls the opportunity to go out there and enjoy the moment and whatever comes from that game comes from that game,” said the Aussie coach.“But we truly believe that they can get something out of this result, out of this game and get a good result, but we’re definitely looking forward to it.”

“It’s gonna be in front of a lot of people, which our girls have had some experience with so, yeah, we’ll worry about us and the way that we want to play. And hopefully that holds up and it gets what we want out of the game,” he said. headtopics.com

Jade Talampas waxed hot in the fourth quarter and helped the Arellano Chiefs stun the San Beda Red Lions, 74-72, in the NCAA... Dynamic Herb Cebu scored its breakthrough win at home while Stallion Laguna drew on the road as Philippine clubs broke out...

Read more:

PhilstarNews »

Filipinas take on Chinese Taipei in Olympic football qualifiersAfter historic campaigns in the World Cup and Asian Games, the Philippine women’s football team returns to action against Chinese Taipei to open the second round of the Asian Olympic qualifiers Read more ⮕

MV Filipinas Butuan's safety certificate suspended after incident in Bantayan IslandThe Maritime Industry Authority in Central Visayas has suspended the ship safety certificate of MV Filipinas Butuan after it ran aground near Bantayan Island stranding 250 passengers. Read more ⮕

Filipinas tangle with C. TaipeiOn the heels of milestones in the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Asian Games, the Filipinas continue their history-making efforts, this time with the Paris Olympics on their sights. Read more ⮕

Filipinas confident ahead of big match vs hometown bet AustraliaThe Philippine women’s national football team is feeling brave and ready ahead of its much-awaited match against Sam Kerr’s Australia in the second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Sunday, Oct. 29. Read more ⮕

Filipinas hurdle Chinese-Taipei 4-1 as Bolden scores bracePERTH -- Sarina Bolden added two more international goals to her name on Thursday as she led the Philippines to a come-from-behind 4-1 win over Chinese-Taipei in the opener of the second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament at the HBF Park. Read more ⮕

Filipinas crush Taiwanese, 4-1, in Olympic qualifying tourneyDefining the News Read more ⮕