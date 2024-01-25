Watsons Opens New Stores in Power Plant Mall and Greenbelt 5

Fun and enjoyable shopping await customers at Greenbelt and Power Plant Mall Watsons, the leading health, wellness, and beauty retailer, remains dedicated to pioneering innovative ideas that elevate customer experiences within its stores. Prepare for an enjoyable shopping journey as Watsons opens its new stores in Power Plant Mall on January 18 and Greenbelt 5 on January 19.

This strategic expansion aims to redefine the retail landscape, offering customers an enhanced and immersive shopping experience. Whether you’re a wellness enthusiast, beauty aficionado, or someone seeking the latest in health products, Watsons is set to become your ultimate shopping destination.Residents near Power Plant Mall are in for a treat as Watsons makes its mark on January 18. Positioned at the heart of the mall, Watsons Power Plant Mall is poised to enhance your shopping journey. Watsons Power Plant Store Opening with Watsons Executives, Brand Partner and Power Plant Mall Officers Here, customers can indulge in the complete Online plus Offline (O+O) shopping experienc





