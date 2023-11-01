Watsons brings the scent of champions collection, STR8

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: Philippines inflation likely eased in OctoberInflation in the Philippines likely eased in October with the reversal in rice price hikes expected to have kicked in, UK-based think tank Pantheon Macroeconomics said.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: IN CHARTS: The rising cost of grieving, dying in the PhilippinesThe cost of living isn’t cheap. Neither is the cost of dying.

MANILABULLETIN: Canada bans WeChat and Kaspersky on government devices, Philippines eyes restrictions on TikTokIn a decisive move to strengthen its national cyber defenses, Canada has officially banned the use of WeChat and Kaspersky software across all government devices, a mandate that took immediate effect following an announcement by the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat on Saturday.

PHILSTARNEWS: Sabalenka-Pegula, Rybakina-Sakkari WTA matches televised in PhilippinesWhile Philippine tennis has received a shot in the arm with the rise of Alex Eala and Filipino-Canadian Leylah Fernandez, local tennis fans will get a pre-Christmas treat in the form of the season-ending WTA Finals.

MANILABULLETIN: Dr. Riza Oben Dormiendo crowned first Miss Inner Wheel Club of the Philippines InternationalDr. Riza Oben Dormiendo was crowned the first Miss Inner Wheel Club of the Philippines International during a grand coronation at One Shangri-la Place, Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City last Oct. 28.

PHILSTARNEWS: At 55th year, Uratex brings honor to Philippines with new Guinness World RecordThe homegrown brand successfully beat Brazil’s Guinness World Record (GWR) of the largest Human Mattress Dominoes in its first attempt to break the prestigious title held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on October 22.

