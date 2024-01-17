Watermelon: A Symbol of Palestinian Resistance and Global Solidarity

Over the past three months, the watermelon has emerged as a symbol of Palestinian resistance and global solidarity in protests against the Israel-Hamas war. The colors of sliced watermelon resemble those on the Palestinian flag, making it a powerful visual representation. Activists from different parts of the world, despite language and cultural barriers, have united under this symbol to show their support.





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gaza War Leaves Palestinian Families in Fear and DisplacementKhalil Sayegh lives in the United States, and for days he anxiously awaited news of his family who had taken refuge in Gaza's churches to escape the Israel-Hamas war. A few days before Christmas, he learned that his father had died due to a lack of medical care. Sayegh's family - his parents, two sisters, and a brother - are among the 1.9 million people the United Nations estimates have been displaced in the territory of Gaza.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Israeli Army Battles Palestinian Militants in Gaza StripThe UN Security Council demands aid for Gaza as the World Health Organization warns of a looming famine.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Israeli Forces Continue Bombardment of Gaza, Palestinian Red Crescent Loses CommunicationIsraeli forces pounded central Gaza, causing dozens of deaths and a complete loss of communication for the Palestinian Red Crescent. Israel's Chief of Staff states that the conflict with Hamas will last for months.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Biden administration presses Israel on Palestinian issue, but Netanyahu resistsPresident Joe Biden’s administration continues to urge Israel to engage with Palestinians and support their independence, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains resistant. Despite US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's diplomatic efforts, the cycle of resistance seems unlikely to end. Both leaders face political challenges and strong convictions that make it difficult for them to yield on the issue.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

War in Gaza Kills Over 21,000, WHO Warns of Grave PerilThe Hamas-run Gaza Strip’s health ministry has said war with Israel has killed more than 21,000, as Israel kept pounding the besieged territory with air strikes and shelling. The World Health Organization (WHO) said Gazans were in “grave peril” after more than 11 weeks of fighting—triggered by Hamas’s deadly Oct 7 attacks on Israel—which left most hospitals in the Palestinian territory out of action and led to “acute hunger.” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on the international community to take “urgent steps to alleviate the grave peril facing the population of Gaza and jeopardizing the ability of humanitarian workers to help” the many in need

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Palestinians Flee as Israeli Offensive Intensifies in GazaThousands of Palestinian families flee as Israel launches heavy strikes in Gaza, causing overcrowding in remaining refuges. The new arrivals set up tents on sidewalks due to packed UN shelters. No place is safe in Gaza.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »