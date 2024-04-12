Waterborne Diseases Spreading in Gaza Due to Lack of Clean Water

Waterborne diseases are spreading in Gaza due to a lack of clean water and rising temperatures , according to the United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Gaza . Contaminated water and poor sanitation are causing diseases such as cholera, diarrhea, dysentery, and hepatitis A.

The World Health Organization has recorded over 345,000 cases of diarrhea since mid-October, including more than 105,000 in children under 5. Efforts are being made to improve the water supply in Gaza.

Gaza Waterborne Diseases Clean Water Rising Temperatures United Nations World Health Organization Cholera Diarrhea Dysentery Hepatitis A

