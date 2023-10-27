Water agency sacks 2 recalcitrant executives

The Board of Trustees of the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) has removed both its board secretaries from their posts as they were ordered to explain their alleged refusal to return a board resolution that calls for sanctions on an erring water district official.

The LWUA is chaired by Ronnie Ong, a former legislator and nominee of Probinsyano party-list group in the House of Representatives. However, on Oct. 17, while the document was being routed for the signature of all Board Members, specifically at the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Beleno allegedly pulled out the document before it could be signed without Ong’s knowledge and consent.

Although a Notice on Submission of Documents has already been issued, the copy of the Board Resolution is still in the possession of Beleno, Ong said. The resolution in question calls for the LWUA takeover of a water district that has allegedly displayed not only underperformance but also a possible violation of public bidding laws, delayed implementation of projects, non-compliance with regulations on non-revenue water (NRW), and a strained working relationship with its own local government. headtopics.com

“This would result in further delays in fixing water rates affecting the public, and addressing leakages in the area the water district covers, among many pressing issues at hand related to local water management,” Ong said.

