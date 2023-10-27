WATCH: Panel discussion on the October 22 collision in the West Philippine Sea

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Tension at the West Philippine Sea continues to simmer as China and the Philippines exchanged accusations as to which country was to blame inbetween boats owned or sanctioned by the two governments. A China Coast Guard ship collided with the Unaiza May 2, a Philippine military-contracted boat while a Chinese Maritime Militia vessel hit the Philippine Coast Guard’s BRP Cabra. Beijing claimed it was the Philippines which provoked the incidents.

In this Rappler special coverage, multimedia reporter Bea Cupin sits down with Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug, former defense secretary Orly Mercado, former presidential adviser Ronald Llamas, and retired rear admiral Rommel Ong to talk about what the developments in the volatile waters mean. headtopics.com

