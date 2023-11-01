WATCH: Orly Mercado on how BRP Sierra Madre ended up in Ayungin Shoal

RUSTY. The BRP Sierra Madre, a transport ship used as a military outpost of the Philippine Marines, marooned at Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, on March 2014. MANILA, Philippines – In 1999, the Philippines had a dilemma. A 3-year-old structure China built in Mischief Reef – supposedly to serve as a sanctuary for fisherfolk – was “obviously” of military relevance.

“Suddenly, there was a structure on Mischief Reef. In the beginning, were explaining that these were structures for fishermen. But the structures grew, and it became obvious that it had military significance,” said former Senator Orly Mercado, who in 1999 served as the country’s defense chief.

It was the Navy who thought of grounding – some say it was a bright idea – the Philippines’ tank landing ship in disputed areas in the South China Sea to serve as the country’s outpost in the area. To the surprise of the Chinese, the BRP Sierra Madre was ran aground in Ayungin Shoal, which is near Mischief Reef.(My excuse was that it was an accident. But we politicians), we can speak with our mouths, both sides,” he added in jest.

The BRP Benguet followed in Scarborough Shoal, although that ship had to be removed following strong opposition from China. Over two decades later, Mercado looks back and thinks the Philippines should have grounded more ships. “, (Looking back, we should have sent four ships) suddenly… in hindsight,” he added.

Today, the BRP Sierra Madre, dilapidated and in real danger of crumbling after decades of exposure to the open sea, serves as the country’s outpost in Ayungin Shoal or the Second Thomas Shoal, claimed by several countries including the Philippines and China.

