WATCH: Marcos votes in Ilocos Norte

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

speaks to media after casting his vote for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Ilocos Norte, on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.Video from RTVM

Marcos: BSKE results can help determine outcome of future electionsPresident Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said the results of the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) can help determine the outcome of the future national polls. The chief executive made the remark after casting his vote at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac City, Ilocos Norte last Monday morning. Read more ⮕

