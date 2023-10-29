WATCH: Liza Soberano appears on 'Lisa Frankenstein' teaser

Liza Soberano (right) in a scene with Kathryn Newton in the film"Lisa Frankenstein," set for release on February 9, 2024.MANILA, Philippines — Fans of Liza Soberano caught a glimpse of the actress in her very first Hollywood film in the official teaser for "Lisa Frankenstein." "That's really weird, Lisa," her character says, a sort of surreal sight given that it is Liza's real name.

The film's synopsis reads: "A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody ("Jennifer’s Body") about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way."Directed by Zelda Williams, "Lisa Frankenstein" will be released on Feb. 9, 2024.

"A Very Good Girl" starring Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon has collected over P100 million at the local box office, cementing... EZ2/LVM - 2 31 SUERTRES - 6 9 4 6D Lotto - 7 5 9 9 2 6 6/42 - 5 32 24 4 18 22 P28,824,637.00 Grand Lotto - 44 17 7 49 35 14 P56,367,250.00 headtopics.com

EZ2/LVM - 9 1 SUERTRES - 9 4 2 6D Lotto - 3 5 7 7 6/45 Lotto - 20 13 5 3 19 29 P8,910,000.00 6/58 Ultra Lotto - 33 22 45 11 16 2 P67,460,083.00 EZ2 - 11 11 SUERTRES - 5 3 4 6D Lotto - 0 1 7 3 5 1 6/42 Lotto - 33 4 37 27 16 35 P23,994,560.00 6/49 Super Lotto - 34 27 13 38 26 14 P15,840,000.00Farmers’ group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura yesterday lamented the Office of the Ombudsman’s order to file charges against Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary Kristine Evangelista, but excluding hoarders who profited from excessive onion prices last year.

‘Lisa Frankenstein’ trailer shows Liza SoberanoFocus Features has dropped the much anticipated trailer of “Lisa Frankenstein” that stars Kathryn Newton. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Liza Soberano appears on 'Lisa Frankenstein' teaserFans of Liza Soberano caught a glimpse of the actress in her very first Hollywood film in the official teaser for 'Lisa Frankenstein.' Read more ⮕

WATCH: Liza Soberano appears on 'Lisa Frankenstein' teaserFans of Liza Soberano caught a glimpse of the actress in her very first Hollywood film in the official teaser for 'Lisa Frankenstein.' Read more ⮕

‘Lisa Frankenstein’ trailer shows Liza SoberanoFocus Features has dropped the much anticipated trailer of “Lisa Frankenstein” that stars Kathryn Newton. Read more ⮕

Lola Amour apologizes for music video teaser: 'We were not sensitive enough'OPM band Lola Amour on Thursday apologized for how they presented the music video teaser of their chart-topping song 'Raining in Manila.' Read more ⮕

WATCH: Jolina Magdangal gives update on reunion movie with Marvin AgustinActress Jolina Magdangal gave an update on her reunion movie with Marvin Agustin. Read more ⮕