WATCH: Liza Soberano appears on 'Lisa Frankenstein' teaser

Liza Soberano (right) in a scene with Kathryn Newton in the film"Lisa Frankenstein," set for release on February 9, 2024.MANILA, Philippines — Fans of Liza Soberano caught a glimpse of the actress in her very first Hollywood film in the official teaser for "Lisa Frankenstein." "That's really weird, Lisa," her character says, a sort of surreal sight given that it is Liza's real name.

The film's synopsis reads: "A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody ("Jennifer’s Body") about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way."Directed by Zelda Williams, "Lisa Frankenstein" will be released on Feb. 9, 2024.

'Lisa Frankenstein' trailer shows Liza Soberano

WATCH: Jolina Magdangal gives update on reunion movie with Marvin AgustinActress Jolina Magdangal gave an update on her reunion movie with Marvin Agustin. Read more ⮕