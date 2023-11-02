WATCH: Fire hits ship off Sorsogon

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said it has coordinated with the Philippine Navy (PN) and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) for joint search and rescue (SAR) and firefighting operations. The ship is owned and operated by Pherwin Shipping Corp. at Milaor in Camarines Sur. No other details are available as of posting time.Video courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard

