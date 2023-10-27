WATCH: Cebu Pacific launches first flight powered by sustainable aviation fuel

Cebu Pacific, which prides itself to be the Philippines' largest low-cost airline, launches one of its first-ever sustainable commercial passenger flight from Japan to Manila, powered by blended Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and New engine option NEO aircraft carrier.

Flight 5J 5055 arrived in the country from Narita Airport in Tokyo on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 . This is part of the Cebu Pacific (CEB) sustainable aviation fuel strategy in support of the long term global goal of Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050 as adopted by the International Civil Aviation Organization in 2022.VIDEO BY EZRAH RAYA

