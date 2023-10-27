WATCH: Anthony Ramirez stuns with nostalgic new collection

From self-taught to self-made, his journey began with a curiosity for fashion and an innate creative flair. Throughout his 15 years in the industry, hours and hours in a seasoned designer’s workshop, soaking in the entire process has definitely paid off – the quality and accolades of his creations and his clientele of distinguished people are living proof of his artistry.

The event took place in a charming ancestral home at the heart of Quezon City, a living canvas steeped in memories where past and present converged in a tapestry of elegance and familial love, and now home to Anthony Ramirez’s atelier.

Channeling these emotions into his designs, Anthony consequently undergoes self-discovery and his creations become an emotional canvas. His love for the craft is evident in his work and fuels his continued growth and evolution. His resurgence demonstrated his mastery of artistry that emulates the ones before him, while orchestrating a surprise fashion tableau that left spectators in awe. headtopics.com

featuring its pièce de résistance – a diamond-encrusted bra worth P20 million pesos, created in collaboration with Viera Jewelry. With that, the runway saw a parade of stunning creations that perfectly hugged the silhouette of women, which celebrated all body types and eras.

Behind the scenes of putting together Ramirez’s return to the runway was an assembly of his dream collaborators. As special as his collection, the designer on spotlight partnered with like-minded individuals who helped him bring his vision and dreams into reality. The show, curated by some of the industry’s most creative minds, was a highlight in itself. headtopics.com

Cebu province will be the first to sell rice from the National Food Authority (NFA) at P20 per kilo, Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia...

Philippines Headlines

Read more:

PhilstarNews »

Spooky movies to enjoy with the kidsPresenting a hauntingly fun list for families to watch this Halloween Read more ⮕

WATCH: Cebu Pacific launches first flight powered by sustainable aviation fuelWATCH: Cebu Pacific launches first flight powered by sustainable aviation fuel Read more ⮕

WATCH: Lola Amour drops official music video for 'Raining in Manila'OPM rock band Lola Amour has finally released the official music video for the popular song 'Raining in Manila.' Read more ⮕

[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Kio PriestListen to Kio Priest perform his latest self-love anthem 'night time prince' live on the Rappler stage! Read more ⮕

WATCH: Park Eun-bin returns to civilization in 'Castaway Diva' clipPark Eun-bin's character is stunned to see how much has changed upon her return to civilization in a new video for 'Castaway Diva.' Read more ⮕

WATCH: War crimes in Myanmar to be tried in the Philippines?It's not guaranteed, but if the Philippines takes on the case, it could bode well for the pursuit of justice for grave crimes committed locally Read more ⮕