WATCH: Anthony Ramirez stuns with nostalgic new collection

From self-taught to self-made, his journey began with a curiosity for fashion and an innate creative flair. Throughout his 15 years in the industry, hours and hours in a seasoned designer’s workshop, soaking in the entire process has definitely paid off – the quality and accolades of his creations and his clientele of distinguished people are living proof of his artistry.
The event took place in a charming ancestral home at the heart of Quezon City, a living canvas steeped in memories where past and present converged in a tapestry of elegance and familial love, and now home to Anthony Ramirez’s atelier.
Channeling these emotions into his designs, Anthony consequently undergoes self-discovery and his creations become an emotional canvas. His love for the craft is evident in his work and fuels his continued growth and evolution. His resurgence demonstrated his mastery of artistry that emulates the ones before him, while orchestrating a surprise fashion tableau that left spectators in awe. headtopics.com
featuring its pièce de résistance – a diamond-encrusted bra worth P20 million pesos, created in collaboration with Viera Jewelry. With that, the runway saw a parade of stunning creations that perfectly hugged the silhouette of women, which celebrated all body types and eras.
Behind the scenes of putting together Ramirez’s return to the runway was an assembly of his dream collaborators. As special as his collection, the designer on spotlight partnered with like-minded individuals who helped him bring his vision and dreams into reality. The show, curated by some of the industry’s most creative minds, was a highlight in itself. headtopics.com
Cebu province will be the first to sell rice from the National Food Authority (NFA) at P20 per kilo, Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia...