WATCH: 91M Filipinos vote in village, youth polls

Comelec reports that there are over 91 million voters and a total of 672,016 positions up for grabs in the BSKE. Photos by Rene Dilan, Mike Alquinto and Ismael De Juan

Comelec reports that there are over 91 million voters and a total of 672,016 positions up for grabs in the BSKE. Photos by Rene Dilan, Mike Alquinto and Ismael De Juan

91M Filipinos vote in village, youth pollsSECURITY forces were on high alert across the Philippines on Monday as about 91 million people voted for their village leaders following months of deadly poll-related violence. Read more ⮕

Security forces on alert as Filipinos vote in village pollsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Security forces on alert as Filipinos vote in barangay pollsBarangay elections are supposed to be held every three years, but the last vote was in 2018. Read more ⮕

92m Filipinos to cast vote for brgy, SK pollsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Bong Go emphasizes importance of proper nutrition among FilipinosSenator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, emphasized that proper nutrition is a fundamental aspect of healing and maintaining overall health especially for patients and those in the medical community. Read more ⮕

After 5-year wait, Filipinos vote for new set of barangay, SK leadersThe nationwide election offers the public a chance to replace their leaders – or give them a fresh mandate – at the barangay, the smallest unit of government in the Philippines Read more ⮕