Washington Wizards defeat Milwaukee Bucks 117-113

Corey Kispert scored 27 points and Deni Avdija added 23 to lead the Washington Wizards past the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 117-113. Washington (15-61) also got 16 points and a game-high 13 assists from Jordan Poole. Jared Butler added 17 points and Tristan Vukcevic scored 14. Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered his 10th triple-double of the season for Milwaukee (47-28), finishing with 35 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

Khris Middleton contributed 24 and nine rebounds, and Bobby Portis contributed 12 points and 12 boards. Bucks star Damian Lillard missed the game with a right groin injury. Kyle Kuzma (right heel contusion) was among many Wizards players to sit out. The first half was competitive throughout with 10 lead changes. Milwaukee held a one-point edge going into the second at 28-27. Washington took the lead in the second period and was on top 58-54 at the break. Kispert and Middleton led their respective teams with 15 points apiec

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Giannis puts up 30-19 statline as Bucks silence ThunderGiannis Antetokounmpo sparked the Milwaukee Bucks over Oklahoma City in a showdown of NBA contenders.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

NBA: Jalen Green puts up 42 as Rockets blitz WizardsJalen Green tied his career high with 42 points while rookie Amen Thompson added a career-high 25 points as the Houston Rockets turned a third-quarter rally into a 137-114 victory over the host Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

NBA: Sam Hauser has career-best game as Celtics rout WizardsSam Hauser established career highs of 30 points and 10 3-pointers to lead the short-handed Boston Celtics to a 130-104 road victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

NBA: Wizards notch second straight win, stun HeatKyle Kuzma scored a game-high 32 points and added nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks as the Washington Wizards upset the host Miami Heat 110-108 on Sunday night.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo dominates Hawks again in Bucks' winGiannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points and 16 rebounds and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks ended their two-game losing streak by beating the Atlanta Hawks 122-113 on Saturday.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Davis leads Lakers comeback over Bucks in overtime thrillerLOS ANGELES: Anthony Davis led a stunning late fightback as the Los Angeles Lakers overturned a 19-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 128-124 in double overtime on Tuesday.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »