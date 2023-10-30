War with Hamas tests Israel’s economic resilience to its limit

Many are comparing the shutdowns that have hammered the $520 billion economy to the Covid-19 pandemic, with schools, offices and building sites emptying or opening for only a few hours a day. Israel mobilized a record 350,000 reservists before its ground offensive on Gaza, draining roughly 8 percent of the workforce.

The financial toll is already severe. Israeli stocks are world’s worst performers since fighting erupted. The main index in Tel Aviv is down 16 percent in dollar terms, with almost $25 billion wiped off its value.

“I tried opening the restaurants for the first time after two and half weeks but it’s empty so I’ll close early,” she said on October 24. “Deliveries are not enough to sustain the business.” Israel’s recent conflicts—including one in 2006 with Lebanon-based Hezbollah and another with Hamas in 2014 that lasted around seven weeks and included a ground assault on Gaza—“barely affected activity,” JPMorgan analysts said on October 27. But “the current war has had a much larger impact on domestic security and confidence.”The initial disruption has been so severe that only 12 percent of Israeli manufacturers were at full-scale production after two weeks of war, a survey found. headtopics.com

Spending by households has collapsed, dealing a major shock to the consumer sector that accounts for about half of gross domestic product. “Entire industries and their offshoots cannot work,” said Roee Cohen, head of a federation of small businesses. “Most employers have already decided to place staff on unpaid leave, affecting hundreds of thousands of workers.”Israel entered its worst armed conflict in 50 years with an economy that had been turbocharged by technology exports and offshore natural gas finds over the past two decades. GDP per capita rose almost to $55,000, overtaking the likes of the UK, France and Germany.

