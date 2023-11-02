Wanted ranking NPA leader arrested in Surigao del Sur

Tejero yielded peacefully when he was shown copies of warrants for his arrest. One of the warrants of arrest came from the Regional Trial Court Branch 27 in Tandag City, where he was charged with murder for allegedly having killed an unarmed, off-duty soldier in Barangay Bolhoon in San Miguel, Surigao del Sur on March 14 last year.
Kraft said the RTC Branch 27 in Tandag City has not recommended any bail for Tejero's temporary release from government custody.
