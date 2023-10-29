Wake up call to DOH

As of last week’s count, the Department of Health (DOH) reported there have been more than 150,000 cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) recorded nationwide. The DOH seems unfazed though and even credited its highly improved surveillance system for having detected this surge of flu-like cases. The DOH sought to assuage the public that the rising ILI incidence is not related to any resurgence of the deadly COVID-19 infection, especially new strains of this highly transmissible virus.

The DOH rationalized the rise in flu cases at this time of the year as something seasonally expected at the start of the “ber” months. “The increase in ILI coincides with the onset of rainy and colder months,” the DOH pointed out.

From that time on until Oct. 26 this year, the DOH official tally recorded that a total of 66,735 people died in the Philippines due to COVID-19 infection. From the latest COVID-19 Bulletin of DOH, the daily average number of new COVID-19 infection cases is 164.

In the meantime, the DOH has advised the public in its social media account: “For more information on the flu vaccine and the nearest vaccination center, you can coordinate with your local government unit.”

The DOH tally of hospital-reported ILI patients seems to be negligible because not all who have been stricken with ILI were hospitalized. I know many people, including myself, who got downed by ILI just stayed home and recovered after taking the usual medicines against flu. And to think I got already the anti-flu vaccine this January and had already been jabbed with two primary, two booster shots, and one bivalent against COVID-19.

“So, reminder to everyone, it’s still flu season – get the flu shot. We have a flu shot at the DOH. So if you are ‘high risk,’ especially elderly and senior citizens, get your flu shots,” Herbosa advised the public. “Things we learned during COVID, let’s just practice these again, wear a mask also, masking again if you have a cough, colds or respiratory illness,” Herbosa added.