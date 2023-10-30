VP Sara votes in Davao City

VICE President Sara Duterte votes in the barangay elections on Monday, October 30, in Davao City. (FB)

The Vice President finished voting at Precinct 841 at around 8:50 a.m. After voting, she interacted with people and bought fish ball in a stall outside the school accompanied by her security. In a Facebook post, the Vice President said that barangay officials are essential because they are at the forefront of government administration, capable of providing assistance and solutions to problems on the community level.

“Ang kanilang integridad at dedikasyon sa paglilingkod ay kailangan nating suriin at tukuyin (We need to assess and identify their integrity and dedication to public service),” she said, adding that election is a unique process where every Filipino, regardless of their life situation, can contribute to the nation by choosing the deserving leaders for society. headtopics.com

The Vice President assured that the DepEd is maintaining a vigilant oversight to guarantee the safety and attend to the requirements of schools and teachers involved in election duties. Former President Rodrigo R. Duterte was expected to vote at the same precinct as the Vice President. The Vice President urged every Filipino to demonstrate their unity as a nation through voting.

Sara Duterte votes in Davao CityVICE President Sara Duterte cast her vote at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Davao City during the Barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK or youth council) Elections (BSKE) on Monday. Read more ⮕

Magno backs durian industry in Davao CityDAVAO CITY – Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao Leo Tereso Magno vowed to support the endeavors of the durian industry here. Read more ⮕

Davao City all set for BSKEDavao City is all set for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) slated Monday, October 30, 2023. Gay Enumerables, acting regional director of the Commission on Elections-Davao Region (Comelec-Davao), affirmed their readiness for the elections, stating that voting centers have been inspected well in advance. Read more ⮕

ASU inspects cemeteries in preparation for Undas 2023The Ancillary Services Unit (ASU) of the Davao City Mayor’s Office inspected with the City Economic Enterprise private and public cemeteries in the city in preparation for the Undas 2023. Read more ⮕

SWAT cop killed in anti-drug operation in Iloilo CityILOILO CITY – A police officer was killed in an anti-drug operation led by the Iloilo City Police Office-City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) in Barangay Concepcion, City Proper District here on Sunday, October 29. Read more ⮕

IP Summit sought to address Marilog killingsPolice Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) Regional Director PBGen Alden B. Delvo stated during a media interview on Thursday, October 26, at the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) that he initiated the Indigenous Peoples Summit to address the issue of killings in Marilog. Read more ⮕