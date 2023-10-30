VP Sara: No harassment of teachers reported in BSKE

MANILA — Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday said the Department of Education (DepEd) has not received any reports yet on harassment against teachers serving on the electoral board. Duterte arrived before 9 a.m. to cast her vote at Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School for the barangay and Sannguniang Kabataan elections.

(The Comelec and the Public Attorney's Office helped our teachers have immediate representation when they have a case they want to file. When there are threats to their lives, they would have legal support.)

