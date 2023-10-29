Voting starts for 2023 barangay, SK polls

At exactly 7:00 a.m. today, poll workers may accept ballots from registered voters across the country. The voting will end at 3:00 p.m. Unlike in the automated national and local elections, Filipinos who will vote today will write the names of their preferred candidates on the ballot provided by the poll workers, except for voters in Barangays Zone II, Poblacion and Paliparan III in Dasmariñas City, Cavite and in Barangay Pasong Tamo in Quezon City.

This will be the first time in five years that the Philippines will hold a barangay and SK elections after a series of postponements. Voters aged 15 to 17 may vote in the SK polls. Voters aged 18 to 30 will be given two ballots and may vote in both the SK and the barangay polls. Voters aged 31 and over may only vote in the barangay polls. For this year’s elections, 42,001 barangay and SK chairperson positions will be filled and 294,007 posts for both Sangguniang Barangay and SK members.

