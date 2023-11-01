Voting ongoing in Samar village after shooting incidents

The Commission on Elections reported Tuesday that an insurgent group fired upon the contingent delivering election paraphernalia to Naguma and Dinawacan village, which halted the delivery and suspended voting on Monday. “At first light of October 31, team and escorts proceeded again (to Naguma), but midway, around 12:25 p.m., they were engaged in a firefight by a private armed group. Our EO and the EBs were caught in the middle of the firefight,” Comelec spokesperson Atty.

“They were kept safe and protected by their reinforced escorts from the Philippine Army, who were able to neutralize 5 members of the PAGs and recover a weapon,” he added. Due to the second incident, Naguma only held elections on Wednesday. It is the lone remaining village where voting is still ongoing.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MANILABULLETIN: Rebel attack delays voting in 2 Calbayog City villagesTACLOBAN CITY – Residents in two upland barangays in Calbayog City in Samar encountered a delay in casting their votes after an armed attack against a soldier and Board of Election Inspectors (BEIs) disturbed the scheduled voting on Monday, October 30.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Delays, violence mar BSKE in Lanao del Sur, SamarCasting of votes in three barangays in Lanao del Sur and two villages in Calbayog City, Samar for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) were held Tuesday as delays and violence marred the elections in these areas on Monday.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: BSKE polls in some Lanao del Sur, Samar villages delayedThe Commission on Elections on Tuesday said that some villages had delays in conducting the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

GMANEWS: Comelec: 7 barangays in Lanao del Sur, Samar yet to vote for BSKE 2023Six barangays in Lanao del Sur and one in Samar are set to conduct their Barangay and SK Elections on Tuesday after failing to do so on Monday.

Source: gmanews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Village, youth council polls in Lanao del Sur, Samar villages delayedPhilippine election officials seek to complete by Tuesday the proclamation of all winners in Monday’s village and youth council polls.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Comelec wants mall voting sitesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕